Imogen Watson
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Netflix and CALM install 25 park benches to connect people in 'After Life' push

After Life: promotional activity will place benches across the UK, inviting people to take a moment to think
After Life: promotional activity will place benches across the UK, inviting people to take a moment to think

A graveyard bench is a pivotal and recurring location from all three series of Ricky Gervais' After Life – a spot for characters to reflect on poignant themes, including suicide and bereavement. 

And so, to promote the third series of the hit show, Netflix has teamed up with suicide prevention charity Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), installing 25 permanent benches in key locations around the UK, including Bath, Birmingham, Glasgow, Liverpool, Taunton and Surrey Heath.

Created by Made by Blah, the "Bench of hope" invites people to take a moment to think or connect with someone else around them. 

Each bench is inscribed with the words "Hope is everything" – a simple but significant quote from the show. 

Those who visit the bench will be able to access resources from CALM via a unique QR code.

Simon Gunning, chief executive of CALM, said: “Park benches provide opportunities to reflect, talk to someone, sit shoulder to shoulder with someone and get things off your chest.

“That is why we’re delighted to team up with Netflix to put benches in parks across the country – inscribed with that crucial line from the show, 'Hope is everything' – to help people have those conversations and to show it’s normal to have those feelings.”

Oli Cole, founding director of Made by Blah, added: “Instead of doing an ad, we wanted to build a lasting and authentic legacy for After Life. Our ambition is to get the nation to talk about the theme of hope by creating inviting places where people can connect with others.”

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Getting Personal with Santander UK’s Saj Arshad

Getting Personal with Santander UK’s Saj Arshad

Promoted

January 14, 2022
How Amazon Prime Video’s cinematic ad created a TV hit

How Amazon Prime Video’s cinematic ad created a TV hit

Promoted

January 14, 2022
9 books that inspired these top marketers

9 books that inspired these top marketers

Promoted

January 12, 2022
Thinkbox kicks off TV Planning Awards 2022

Thinkbox kicks off TV Planning Awards 2022

Promoted

January 10, 2022