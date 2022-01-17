Netflix and CALM install 25 park benches to connect people in 'After Life' push

A graveyard bench is a pivotal and recurring location from all three series of Ricky Gervais' After Life – a spot for characters to reflect on poignant themes, including suicide and bereavement.

And so, to promote the third series of the hit show, Netflix has teamed up with suicide prevention charity Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), installing 25 permanent benches in key locations around the UK, including Bath, Birmingham, Glasgow, Liverpool, Taunton and Surrey Heath.

Created by Made by Blah, the "Bench of hope" invites people to take a moment to think or connect with someone else around them.

Each bench is inscribed with the words "Hope is everything" – a simple but significant quote from the show.

Those who visit the bench will be able to access resources from CALM via a unique QR code.

Simon Gunning, chief executive of CALM, said: “Park benches provide opportunities to reflect, talk to someone, sit shoulder to shoulder with someone and get things off your chest.

“That is why we’re delighted to team up with Netflix to put benches in parks across the country – inscribed with that crucial line from the show, 'Hope is everything' – to help people have those conversations and to show it’s normal to have those feelings.”

Oli Cole, founding director of Made by Blah, added: “Instead of doing an ad, we wanted to build a lasting and authentic legacy for After Life. Our ambition is to get the nation to talk about the theme of hope by creating inviting places where people can connect with others.”