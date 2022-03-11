Netflix celebrates season 2 of ‘Top Boy’ with street culture exhibition

Netflix is celebrating the arrival of Top Boy season 2 with a live event in east London.

Ashley Walters, who stars in the series as Dushane, will appear on a panel about the making of Top Boy alongside writer and creator Ronan Bennett and producer Alasdair Flind.

The free one-day event called "Top Boy Live" will feature the "This is for us" exhibition, which celebrates the early 00s street culture that birthed Top Boy.

Guests to the event on 11 March at Truman Brewery can also hear directly from other members of Top Boy's cast who will take part in a series of panel talks.

Micheal Ward who plays Jamie will be joined at the event by Little Simz who plays Shelley, Jasmine Jobson who plays Jaq, Saffron Hocking who plays Lauryn and Araloyin Oshunremi who plays Stefan.

A "Dress the part" workshop hosted by Peigh Asante will give attendees exclusive access to Top Boy costume designer and renowned stylist and creative, Connor Gaffe, and costume designer Lauren Miller.

Guests will learn about what it takes to tell stories through clothing, where to source references, what to do to get started and how to make your own industry-standard mood board with direct feedback.

Other workshops on the day include "Beats, rhymes and life"; "Vision to reality"; "More than a face"; "Industry intel: music and beyond"; and "Creative pathways: alternative routes".

The event will conclude with a show from London radio station No Signal and a selection of DJs including Ney Neyy, SB and Donch.

Frukt and Futurimpose will be delivering the project.

Top Boy began as a TV series in 2011 and was first broadcast on Channel 4. The latest series is billed as season 2 as it's the second season being made by the streaming service. Top Boy season 2 is out on Netflix on 18 March.