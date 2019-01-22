Netflix ends discounter dominance of YouGov BrandIndex Buzz rankings

Netflix is the brand with the second most positive net perception among UK consumers, according to YouGov's BrandIndex buzz ranking for 2018.

Netflix improved its buzz score - the difference between the percentage of people who have heard good and bad news about a brand in the previous fortnight - by 2.4 points, to 16.4, overtaking Lidl, which saw its score drop 0.7 points to 13.8.

Aldi kept the top spot with a score of 18.7, up from 18.1 in 2017 - but it was the first time in five years that any brand other than Aldi or Lidl had occupied the top two.

Netflix only entered the top ten for the first time in 2016, when it ranked sixth, climbing to third last year.

Climbing this year's rankings by two places to third, MoneySavingExpert leapfrogged both Lidl and BBC iPlayer, improving its score from 12.6 to 14.0. iPlayer fell from fourth to sixth, scoring 11.8, down from 13.2 last year.

Ikea jumped two spots in the rankings to fifth with a score of 12.1, up from 10.5 last year. Marks & Spencer and Premier Inn, meanwhile, both fell out of the top ten, being replaced by Samsung, scoring 9.0 (up from 8.5), and 8.3 (down from 8.6) respectively.

Amelia Brophy, head of data products at YouGov UK commented on the results: "For the first time in five years, we have a new brand, Netflix, in our top two BrandIndex Rankings, which is impressive for a company that only entered the top ten in 2016. The BBC have also performed well this past year, with both Channel One and iPlayer inside the top ten.

"However, it’s the most improved brands which are most interesting. With all four top positions being inhabited by transport companies, it’s clear that brands have had to make great improvements – particularly in a year of relatively bad press among cancellations, strikes and increased costs across the entire transport industry," she added.

YouGov also revealed the ten brands with the greatest imporvement in their buzz score, and it was dominated by transport brands that have faced reputational challenges, with British Airways (up 6.6 points), Southern Trains (6.5), Uber (5.9) and United (5.0) making up the top four.