Sean Czarnecki
Added 13 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Netflix hires Rachel Whetstone as global comms chief

Whetstone joins the streaming giant after years of high-profile comms roles at tech giants Facebook, Uber, and Google.

Netflix hires Rachel Whetstone as global comms chief

Netflix has raided Facebook and hired Rachel Whetstone as chief communications officer.

Whetstone will report into Netflix CEO Reed Hastings and have six direct reports and an overall global communications team of a "few dozen," according to a Netflix spokesperson.

Her brief encompasses corporate communications, reputation, telling the Netflix story, and overall messaging for the company. Netflix does not retain a PR agency of record, rather using firms on a project-by-project basis.

Whetstone joins the company after a year at Facebook, latterly as VP of corporate comms. Her portfolio at the social media company initially included WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger, but was expanded to a lead corporate comms role earlier this year.

Whetstone’s exit from Facebook to Netflix comes despite her being tipped as a contender to replace the outgoing VP of global communications Elliot Schrage, who stepped down in June.

Facebook is facing overlapping crises of fake news and data security, long-standing issues that resurfaced in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Prior to Facebook, Whetstone led comms and policy at Uber, a two-year tenure marked by continually bad press for the company and ousted CEO Travis Kalanick.

Whetstone reportedly butted heads with Kalanick on numerous occasions, saying Uber needed to grow up. Meanwhile, the company grappled with workplace issues and entanglements with the law, per The New York Times. Eventually, Kalanick resigned and was replaced by Dara Khosrowshahi, former CEO of Expedia.

Before Uber, Whetstone served at Google as SVP of communications and public policy. She worked at the Alphabet company from 2010 to 2015.

Netflix parted ways with previous CCO Jonathan Friedland in June after employees reported an incident in which the former comms chief used the N-word.

This article first appeared on PRWeek.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
Marketing masterclass: making short-form video ads pay

Promoted

August 22, 2018

Marketing masterclass: making short-form video ads pay

BRANDS
Watch: Brands on embracing difference

Promoted

August 21, 2018

Watch: Brands on embracing difference

AGENCY
Vicki Maguire's tattoo lesson via radio

Promoted

August 21, 2018

Vicki Maguire's tattoo lesson via radio

MEDIA
Do six-second ads do it for you? We need your voice.

Promoted

August 20, 2018

Do six-second ads do it for you? We need your voice.