Netflix to launch The Dark Crystal series with exhibition

Netflix is holding workshops, screenings and an exhibition to launch The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance series.

The show is a prequel to the 1982 film of the same name and will be set within the same world.

At the BFI Southbank it will be screening a "making of" documentary on select days during the exhibition, which runs from 23 August until 6 September. The documentary, The Crystal Calls: The Making of The Dark Crystal Age of Resistance, shows how the world, first created by Jim Henson and Brian Froud, "has been revived for a new audience".

The exhibition features puppets and props among the sets and aims to brings to life the craft behind the production.

A Q&A with puppeteer and performer Louise Gold, one of the core performers in the prequel series on 26 August, will help provide further insight into the show's production.