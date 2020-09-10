Netflix launches 'One story away' global campaign

Netflix has launched "One story away", a campaign across 27 markets that aims to celebrate the power of storytelling – how the series and films we watch evoke different emotions, provide new perspectives and make us feel closer to each other.

The campaign, created by AKQA, will run across TV, radio, print, digital and out-of-home, but the media mix differs in each market.

According to a statement from Netflix, Stranger Things rekindles memories of childhood adventures and friendship. Crash Landing on You helps you find love in unexpected places. Money Heist places new perspectives on who the villains in our lives really are. Over the Moon gives viewers the courage to make our dreams take flight.

The campaign rolls out on the back of a busy few months for Netflix. The company has appointed a new chief marketing officer in Bozoma Saint John, hired Hans Zimmer to upgrade its ta-dum sound, appointed a new co-chief executive in Ted Sarandos, even as it has looked to sustain pandemic-driven growth around the world.

"When I first watched Stranger Things, it reminded me of how it felt to be a kid, riding my bike with my best friends and playing video games in the basement," Eric Pallotta, vice-president of brand at Netflix, noted in a blog post. "Seeing The Irishman inspired me and my brother to revisit all our favorite mob movies over the years. And I cried at Sex Education's Eric, who had the courage to live his life without shame and without edits."

TV shows and films we watch bring out all sorts of emotions, he noted: "I first heard the phrase 'We're only one story away' a couple years ago from a colleague in the hallway and it's stuck in my head ever since."

Netflix began working on the campaign almost a year ago. The production company was Stink, with sound design by Wave Studios and music by the Manchester Orchestra.

A version of this story was first published by Campaign Asia-Pacific