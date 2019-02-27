Netflix opens speakeasy experience

Netflix is encouraging people to "join the hunt" ahead of its premiere of The Highwaymen on the platform.

The streaming service's installation aims to transport visitors to 1934, where they can enjoy a speakeasy experience with immersive programming and interactive elements.

Guests will receive RFID bands upon entry that can be used to gain access to areas that include gambling stations and a general store.

Personalised photo opportunties and the chance to interact with characters from the film will also be on offer, while the space will also feature music performances.

"The Highwaymen house" activation will be staged during South by Southwest at Banger's Basement in Austin, Texas, on 9, 11 and 12 March and is produced by agency Collide.

The Highwaymen, which stars Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson, will be shown at the festival and released on Netflix on 29 March.