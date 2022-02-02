Netflix partners Design Museum for immersive exhibition

Netflix has partnered with the Design Museum for an immersive exhibition that marks its tenth year in the UK.

The exhibition will take a closer look at the key elements of the Netflix experience, its evolution, and its underpinning design philosophy. It will also be telling the stories behind some of its most popular shows.

Steve Johnson, vice-president, product and studio design, said: "The exhibit will also showcase this design journey from a different perspective through fan favourites.

"When something is designed well, it makes life easier, gives us joy and brings people together. And just like entertainment, design can fundamentally change the way we live our lives."

Johnson said that delivering an intuitive, seamless experience has been at the heart of the business for the past 25 years, from its very early days as a mail-order DVD company to its evolution into a streaming service. Design is highlighted as playing a key role in connecting its members with great stories.

Tim Marlow, chief executive and director of the Design Museum, said: "Museums are places where stories are told – and this summer Netflix and the Design Museum will explore their shared commitment to the craft of storytelling in a new exhibition."

"At the Design Museum, we bring industry, education and the public together to change the way people think about themselves and the future. Marking 10 years of Netflix in the UK, this upcoming exhibition is an exciting way to show the impact that this global giant has had on the entertainment industry through design."

Independent curator and creative producer Marie Foulston will be working on the project.

In January, Netflix teamed up with suicide prevention charity Campaign Against Living Miserably to install 25 permanent benches in key locations around the UK inspired by the graveyard bench in After Life.

After a series of Covid-related delays, the Bridgerton ball created in conjunction with Secret Cinema will be launching in February.