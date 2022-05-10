Netflix partners Fever for Stranger Things journey to the dark side

Netflix has partnered Fever to take visitors on a journey to the dark side of Stranger Things.

For the immersive experience hosted in London, a new story has been developed with the series creators, featuring memorable settings and characters from the show.

Guests will embark on a one-hour adventure into Hawkins that includes a visit to the Hawkins Lab and the Upside Down. Propelled into a parallel universe, visitors will encounter terrors lurking in the dark, unlock their secret powers and help save the town.

After their escape from the Upside Down, fans can explore food, beverage and retail hub Mix-Tape. They can meet real-life characters from the Stranger Things world, grab a USS Butterscotch sundae at Scoops Ahoy, attempt to knock off Madmax's high score at the Palace Arcade, try a cocktail at the Stranger Things-themed bar, chat to the friendly cashier at Family Video, purchase exclusive merchandise and get up close with a Demogorgon for a photo.

The ticketed experience will open from August.

Greg Lombardo, head of experiences at Netflix, said: "We know our Stranger Things fans will embrace the chance to be the heroes of the story, working alongside Eleven, Mike and the rest of the gang to fight the evil threatening to consume Hawkins. Fans love losing themselves in the world when they watch the show. Now, for the first time, they will be able to live out an episode from the series in real life."

This experience follows the official Stranger Things stores that were open in New York City and LA in 2021. There are also New York and San Francisco experiences set to open in May and June.

Volume one of season four of Stranger Things premieres on 27 May followed by volume two on 1 July, on Netflix.