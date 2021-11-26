Netflix puts 'Money Heist' viewers to the test in hunt for number one fan

Netflix is celebrating the final series of Money Heist with a competition designed to find the show's most dedicated viewer.

"The biggest fan" campaign sees six French superfans go head-to-head in an immersive knock-out competition. The competitors will take part in a series of mental and physical challenges that will be captured as a multi-camera production for broadcast on Netflix's YouTube channel on 28 November and promoted via a TV, press and social campaign.

Contestants were selected from the 35,000 applicants to the fan appeal that went out across France in September 2021. Each applicant had to answer Money Heist questions designed to identify the 100 most-passionate fans. This group was then whittled down to six people through a casting process that included candidates submitting videos demonstrating their creativity, passion and love for the show.

Amplify is delivering the project.

One winner will have their profile featured across an OOH campaign in Paris to promote the release of Season 5 part 2. They will also travel to Madrid for a major event, designed and produced by Amplify, on 30 November 2021.

The event called 'La Casa De Papel: El Legado', named after the show's original Spanish title, is a live talk show-style format with Money Heist's cast and creators. The talk will be live-streamed and translated into multiple languages.

Designed to celebrate Money Heist, the campaign aims to drive amplification across press and social media, demonstrate the show's impact on pop culture and champion fans.

Alex Wilson, executive creative director at Amplify, said: "Money Heist is a phenomenon, a piece of streaming culture that has broken through people's screens to influence fans, superstars and even political movements. As a result, we knew it was important to celebrate the world of the show in an authentic way, creating a filmed IRL experience which invites the show's audience and superfans into it. Our in-house expertise in multi-camera capture, filmic production and experience design has allowed us to break familiar campaign and entertainment formats to help Netflix find Money Heist's biggest fan."