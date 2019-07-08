Yasmin Arrigo
Netflix recreates Stranger Things' Scoops Ahoy ice-cream van for the UK

Retro van will tour UK cities.

Netflix: ice-cream van inspired by Stranger Things
Netflix has created the ice-cream parlour from Stranger Things in the UK to coincide with the launch of the third series.

The Persuaders worked with Netflix to create Scoops Ahoy as a 1985-themed ice-cream van that will tour the UK until 17 July, stopping at cities including Glasgow, Leeds, London, Exeter and Dublin.

The van will have a Stranger Things jingle inspired by the soundtrack. One side of the van has a retro, pastel pink, white and blue scheme, while the other is based on the alternate world of the Upside Down.

In addition to stopping at city centres, the van will visit 10 "Hawkins Roads" – in a nod to the show’s home town of Hawkins, Indiana – giving out free ice-cream with retro flavours including Coke float, cherries jubilee and banana boat.

In the US, Netflix partnered Baskin Robbins to bring Scoops Ahoy to Burbank, Los Angeles.

