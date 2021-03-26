Fayola Douglas
Added 7 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Netflix sends ravens to Baker Street station

Temporary installation promotes Sherlock Holmes-inspired series The Irregulars.

Netflix: installation inspired by Birdman character
Netflix: installation inspired by Birdman character

Sketch Events is promoting Netflix's new Sherlock Holmes spin-off series The Irregulars by installing a conspiracy of ravens at Baker Street Underground station.

The station facade and the nearby statue of the fictional detective have been covered with birds that have a “peculiar night glow”. 

The show is set in Victorian London and follows a group of troubled street teens who are manipulated into solving crimes for the sinister Doctor Watson and his mysterious business partner, the elusive Sherlock Holmes.

Sketch drew inspiration from a character called Birdman who summons ravens to attack the group.

The installation is in place until the night of Sunday 29 March and the show is airing now.

Netflix has previously used the Baker Street site to mark the release of its 2020 Enola Holmes film about Sherlock's sister. It put up a temporary statue of her next to that of Sherlock as part of a campaign featuring several real-life female relatives of famous men.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now