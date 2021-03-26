Netflix sends ravens to Baker Street station

Sketch Events is promoting Netflix's new Sherlock Holmes spin-off series The Irregulars by installing a conspiracy of ravens at Baker Street Underground station.

The station facade and the nearby statue of the fictional detective have been covered with birds that have a “peculiar night glow”.

The show is set in Victorian London and follows a group of troubled street teens who are manipulated into solving crimes for the sinister Doctor Watson and his mysterious business partner, the elusive Sherlock Holmes.

Sketch drew inspiration from a character called Birdman who summons ravens to attack the group.

The installation is in place until the night of Sunday 29 March and the show is airing now.

Netflix has previously used the Baker Street site to mark the release of its 2020 Enola Holmes film about Sherlock's sister. It put up a temporary statue of her next to that of Sherlock as part of a campaign featuring several real-life female relatives of famous men.