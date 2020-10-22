Netflix unveils light installation for Over the Moon film release

Netflix has created two light installations in London and Birmingham to mark the release of animated film Over the Moon.

Characters from the film have been recreated in lantern form and the arrangement tells the story of Fei Fei, who travels to the moon in search of the Moon Goddess and encounters colourful creatures along the way.

The designs will be hung to create an immersive walkway with a travelling rocket bike at ground level.

The lanterns are on display in Birmingham's Chinese Quarter and London's Chinatown until 15 November.

All lanterns have been handcrafted by Liverpool's Lantern Company and extend celebrations for the Mid-Autumn Moon Festival.

Local businesses will be supporting the installation with themed initiatives on offer to consumers including traditional mooncake giveaways and menus inspired by the film.

Chu Ting Tang, chairman of the London Chinatown Chinese Association, said: "We're delighted to be working with Netflix to shine light on the Mid-Autumn Festival, an important part of Chinese culture.

"It's great that a new film, co-produced by Chinese production company Pearl Studios, is celebrating the folklore of the Moon Goddess and we're honoured to host the lanterns."

Premier is delivering the project.