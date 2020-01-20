Neutrogena offers skincare advice in salon pop-up

Johnson & Johnson skincare brand Neutrogena will be offering advice and facials in a salon pop-up to launch its Clear & Soothe range.

At the Covent Garen activation, opening for one day on 29 January, visitors will be able to test out the new turmeric-based line.

Staff will be on hand to guide guests through a "discovery zone" that will also house other skincare ranges from the brand. Staff will discuss key product benefits and share tailored product recommendations based on individual needs.

Complimentary 10-minute mini-facials will be offered at the "Soothe salon", a bright area within the pop-up with neon signage, furniture and plants.

At the juice bar, Neutrogena will offer four beverages, each created to address different skin concerns, including sensitive skin and spot-prone skin.

A ticketed panel discussion will take place led by three skin experts and enthusiasts, including beauty influencer Emily Valentine Parr.

Products will not be on sale at the event but guests will receive samples. Talk Global is delivering the project.