Fayola Douglas
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Neutrogena offers skincare advice in salon pop-up

Activation will launch Clear & Soothe range.

Neutrogena: turmeric is used in Clear & Soothe range
Neutrogena: turmeric is used in Clear & Soothe range

Johnson & Johnson skincare brand Neutrogena will be offering advice and facials in a salon pop-up to launch its Clear & Soothe range.

At the Covent Garen activation, opening for one day on 29 January, visitors will be able to test out the new turmeric-based line. 

Staff will be on hand to guide guests through a "discovery zone" that will also house other skincare ranges from the brand. Staff will discuss key product benefits and share tailored product recommendations based on individual needs.

Complimentary 10-minute mini-facials will be offered at the "Soothe salon", a bright area within the pop-up with neon signage, furniture and plants.

At the juice bar, Neutrogena will offer four beverages, each created to address different skin concerns, including sensitive skin and spot-prone skin.

A ticketed panel discussion will take place led by three skin experts and enthusiasts, including beauty influencer Emily Valentine Parr.

Products will not be on sale at the event but guests will receive samples. Talk Global is delivering the project.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

The top trends and technologies you should know about

The top trends and technologies you should know about

Promoted

January 15, 2020
AGENCY
Ikea sweeps up TV creativity award

Ikea sweeps up TV creativity award

Promoted

January 13, 2020
How these CMOs are perfecting personalisation

How these CMOs are perfecting personalisation

Promoted

January 10, 2020
What motivates music lovers on Twitter?

What motivates music lovers on Twitter?

Promoted

January 08, 2020