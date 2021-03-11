Neverland aims to brew up something special after bagging Tetley creative account

Tea brand Tetley has appointed Neverland as its creative agency after a four-way pitch.

Neverland, launched in 2019 by Adam & Eve co-founder Jon Forsyth, defeated M&C Saatchi, VCCP and Wonderhood Studios in the process assisted by AAR.

Tetley, which is owned by the conglomerate Tata Consumer Products Group, previously worked with Spark 44, the agency owned by Jaguar Land Rover. The two companies mutually parted ways at the end of 2020.

Sinead McAleese, marketing and innovation director at Tetley, said: “The quality of the responses and ideas that we saw during the pitch process was exceptional, and we thank all the agencies for their hard work.

“We concluded that Neverland were the right partner for us from a strategic, creative, and cultural perspective. They are passionate about the brand and their thinking blew us away. We are very much looking forward to working with them.”

Forsyth said: “Wow. We are thrilled to bits. To be given the opportunity to work on such a loved British household brand is a privilege and we will embrace Tetley with the passion it deserves”.

Media planning and buying through MediaCom was not affected by the review.

Rival tea brand Twinings is also reviewing creative after splitting with M&C Saatchi.