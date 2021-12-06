Shauna Lewis
Added 7 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Neverland expands senior team after strong year of growth

The two roles are new for the agency.

Neverland: Josh Harris (left) with Tom Trevelyan, who is a founding employee at the agency
Neverland: Josh Harris (left) with Tom Trevelyan, who is a founding employee at the agency

Neverland has made two senior appointments, on the back of account wins including Ladbrokes, Tetley and Kopparberg.

Josh Harris has joined in the new role of head of client services. Harris was formerly a managing partner at Ogilvy. At Neverland, Harris will lead the accounts team and ensure quality of service as the agency expands its creative and strategic offering.

Tom Trevelyan, a founding employee and currently head of account management, will move into another new role, brand director, developing the image and profile of the agency in the industry.

Polly Dedman, managing director of Neverland, said: “After a talentastic 2021, we’ve grabbed another superstar for our journey into 2022.”

Neverland has had a series of wins this year. Tetley appointed the agency after a four-way competitive pitch in March, when it beat M&C Saatchi, VCCP and Wonderhood Studios.

In July, betting brand Ladbrokes appointed Neverland as its retained lead creative agency, and this December, Swedish drinks brand Kopparberg appointed Neverland as its social agency. The agency had previously won the creative account in 2020.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Curating inventory: the future of supply side platforms

Curating inventory: the future of supply side platforms

Promoted

Added 2 hours ago
Seven steps on the road to OOH becoming digital first

Seven steps on the road to OOH becoming digital first

Promoted

Added 3 hours ago
How to cook up the perfect social partnership for good

How to cook up the perfect social partnership for good

Promoted

December 03, 2021
Brands, agencies and the fear around disability

Brands, agencies and the fear around disability

Promoted

December 02, 2021