Neverland expands senior team after strong year of growth

Neverland has made two senior appointments, on the back of account wins including Ladbrokes, Tetley and Kopparberg.

Josh Harris has joined in the new role of head of client services. Harris was formerly a managing partner at Ogilvy. At Neverland, Harris will lead the accounts team and ensure quality of service as the agency expands its creative and strategic offering.

Tom Trevelyan, a founding employee and currently head of account management, will move into another new role, brand director, developing the image and profile of the agency in the industry.

Polly Dedman, managing director of Neverland, said: “After a talentastic 2021, we’ve grabbed another superstar for our journey into 2022.”

Neverland has had a series of wins this year. Tetley appointed the agency after a four-way competitive pitch in March, when it beat M&C Saatchi, VCCP and Wonderhood Studios.

In July, betting brand Ladbrokes appointed Neverland as its retained lead creative agency, and this December, Swedish drinks brand Kopparberg appointed Neverland as its social agency. The agency had previously won the creative account in 2020.