Neverland hires MD from Adam & Eve/DDB to expand agency’s offer

Neverland has appointed Polly Dedman, global brand director at Adam & Eve/DDB, to the new role of managing director.

The hire follows a string of significant wins for the agency, including Ladbrokes, Tetley and Kopparberg.

Dedman, who joins at the end of this month, will oversee client service and business growth. In the longer term she will lead the development of the agency’s offering beyond its current core of creative communications and brand strategy.

Jon Forsyth, co-founder of Neverland, said: “Polly is one of the most outstanding talents I have ever worked with, so getting her into the team is an absolute coup. Buckle up, Neverland just got rocket boosters.”

Dedman is currently in her second stint at Adam & Eve/DDB, which she joined in May 2019 as business lead. She previously worked at the agency from 2011 to 2013, when she first worked with Forsyth – one of the four founders of Adam & Eve, who left in 2017 before starting Neverland.

Before rejoining the Omnicom agency Dedman spent three years each at Mr President and Atomic London, the latter as MD. Earlier in her career, she worked at Dare.