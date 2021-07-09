Neverland wins creative business for Turkish grocery delivery brand Getir

Getir, the convenience delivery service, has appointed Neverland as its lead creative agency after a competitive pitch, as it seeks to expand in the UK.

The win is another coup for Neverland, which was founded in 2019 and this March picked up the Ladbrokes creative account. The agency has been producing standout work for Ladbrokes during Euro 2020.

Getir, which promises customers groceries in as little as 10 minutes and competes with the likes of Dija and Gorillas, was founded in Istanbul in 2015 and is now looking to extend its reach throughout the UK.

With its quick-delivery pledge, Getir currently operates in London and Birmingham but has plans to open to new UK urban areas.

The business, which was recently valued at $7.5bn during an investment round, launched in London in January this year.

Jon Forsyth, Neverland's co-founder, said: "Getir is taking the market by storm. We cannot wait to jump on board and be part of their amazing journey to success."

Nic Casby, Getir UK's head of marketing, added: "Neverland is the perfect fit for Getir. Highly strategic, like us, fast, and they have the creative pedigree we need to win."

Getir is also understood to be on the hunt for a media agency. Last month, Campaign cited sources who suggested that the company was close to an appointment.