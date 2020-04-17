Arvind Hickman
New agency seeks to 'showcase accurate representations' of Muslims

Mud Orange will handle creative, brand strategy and above-the-line work.

Mud Orange: Uddin and Miah
A former Ogilvy PR strategist and a graphic designer have set up an agency, called Mud Orange, with the aim of repositioning the role Muslims play in the industry, as well as how they are portrayed in mainstream advertising.

The shop, which launches on the eve of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, will focus on creating campaigns that are "deeply rooted in contemporary culture and showcase accurate representations of specific target audiences based on strategic insights".

Services include creative, brand strategy and above-the-line work.

The London agency is led by creative strategy director Arif Miah and creative director Ala Uddin.

Miah previously worked as a strategist at Ogilvy PR on accounts including HSBC and Skoda, and more recently was a strategist at Odd. Uddin previously ran his own design business.

Miah said the mainstream narrative about Muslims is often shrouded with stereotypes, including "oppression, misogyny and lifestyles which are against Western ideals".

"So most Muslims, understandably, feel like their true identity is not represented on the main stage," he explained.

"They want authentic and empowering creative that makes them proud, which is exactly what we aim to do at Mud Orange."

Uddin said the pair founded Mud Orange because "we deeply care about our culture – particularly how brands can use it creatively and authentically to resonate with their audience in a way that will truly enable them to cut through".

Tech company MyTenNights is a founding client. The app allows users to automatically donate money on all of the last 10 days of Ramadan, meaning they do not miss charitable giving on Laylatul Qadr.

The "I caught Laylatul Qadr" campaign focuses on donor-centric activity and aims to redefine charity empowerment by shifting from helping beneficiaries to control over individual Ramadan goals and donations.

The digital campaign will run in the UK, US and Canada across paid and owned digital media channels – including TikTok and Snapchat – as well as Sky and other video-on-demand services.

A version of this story first appeared on PRWeek

