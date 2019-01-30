Brittaney Kiefer
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

New awards show lines up all-female jury to improve diversity in advertising

The Gerety Awards are named after a female copywriter.

Arnold: one of the jurors
Arnold: one of the jurors

A new advertising awards show has launched with an all-female jury to combat the lack of diversity in creative awards.

The Gerety Awards were founded by Joe Brooks and Lucía Ongay, who both previously worked at the Epica Awards as global sales director and global press manager respectively. The scheme is named after copywriter Mary Frances Gerety, who coined the well-known strapline "A diamond is forever" for De Beers in 1948. 

So far, 139 women have signed on as jurors for the global awards, including Rosie Arnold, former creative partner and head of art at Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO; Susan Credle, global chief creative officer at FCB Inferno; Laura Jordan Bambach, chief creative officer at Mr President; and Sarah Levitt, creative director at Now.

Judging will take place in 10 cities, including Beirut, London, Mumbai, New York and Sydney, between 27 May and 13 June. The shortlist will be announced at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, along with a fringe event celebrating the finalists.

Winners will be unveiled in mid-July, but there will be no awards ceremony. 

The Gerety Awards will have just nine categories – fewer than typical advertising awards. The scheme will also support diversity initiatives such as SheSays and Project Noir. 

Ongay said: "Does the world really need another awards show? No. The world really needs a new kind of awards show. Our jury will redefine what is traditionally perceived as ‘normal’ for the advertising industry."

Entry fee starts from €270 per category. 

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

BRANDS
Career quandary: How should I include 'gardening leave' on my CV?

Career quandary: How should I include 'gardening leave' on my CV?

Promoted

Added 6 hours ago
How cannabis' image is changing and why all marketers need to pay attention

How cannabis' image is changing and why all marketers need to pay attention

Promoted

Added 30 hours ago
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #52 Lucas Peon

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #52 Lucas Peon

Promoted

January 24, 2019
BRANDS
What is it like to work in the recruitment sales division at Haymarket Media Group?

What is it like to work in the recruitment sales division at Haymarket Media Group?

Promoted

January 24, 2019