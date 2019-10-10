Fayola Douglas
Added 48 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

New Balance exchanges runners' miles for pizza

The more you run, the more slices you earn.

New Balance: earn free pizza by training
New Balance: earn free pizza by training

New Balance will be exchanging miles for pizzas in the run-up to the New York Marathon.

The rewards really don’t come easy – with 100 miles needed to get your hands on a full pizza.

Runners can keep track of their miles using the Strava app and trade them for slices at the NB Pizza Co pop-up in Manhattan, with five miles equating to one free slice. Each weekend, the space will host regular programming, including group runs.

Tom Carleo, vice-president of running at New Balance, said: "What better way to engage with runners in NYC and around the world then to offer them delicious NY pizza as a reward for their training.

"We are excited to open our very first New Balance pizzeria and look forward to welcoming runners to exchange their miles for slices. We hope NB Pizza Co. wil motivate runners through their last few weeks of training, offering a unique escape and a place for the running community to come together with our brand and support each other."

The pop-up, in Murray Hill at 47 East 34th Street, opens 11 October and every weekend thereafter leading up to and including the marathon weekend.

As the New York Marathon footwear and apparel sponsor, New Balance's 2019 marketing campaign also includes out-of-home advertising, digital, social engagements and an on-course block party.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now