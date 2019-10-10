New Balance exchanges runners' miles for pizza

New Balance will be exchanging miles for pizzas in the run-up to the New York Marathon.

The rewards really don’t come easy – with 100 miles needed to get your hands on a full pizza.

Runners can keep track of their miles using the Strava app and trade them for slices at the NB Pizza Co pop-up in Manhattan, with five miles equating to one free slice. Each weekend, the space will host regular programming, including group runs.

Tom Carleo, vice-president of running at New Balance, said: "What better way to engage with runners in NYC and around the world then to offer them delicious NY pizza as a reward for their training.

"We are excited to open our very first New Balance pizzeria and look forward to welcoming runners to exchange their miles for slices. We hope NB Pizza Co. wil motivate runners through their last few weeks of training, offering a unique escape and a place for the running community to come together with our brand and support each other."

The pop-up, in Murray Hill at 47 East 34th Street, opens 11 October and every weekend thereafter leading up to and including the marathon weekend.

As the New York Marathon footwear and apparel sponsor, New Balance's 2019 marketing campaign also includes out-of-home advertising, digital, social engagements and an on-course block party.