A new breed of agency is taking centre stage

When you take a look through the list of agencies that have triumphed in our UK awards this month, the relative rarity of big holding company names sticks out. Many of the winners are independents or owned by the new breed of holding companies.

WPP made clear the pressure on its creative agencies when it disclosed each of its major networks had declined in size in the five years to 2019. Most have since been merged with other networks and, judging by Wunderman Thompson’s impressive performance in the Customer Engagement Agency category, to some success.

I am interested in whether there is a fundamental problem with the ad agency in its current form in an ever-divergent world or whether the problems have been born out of specific issues at individual offices or the practices of certain global networks. Analysis from Moore Kingston Smith found that while the 20 holding company agencies in its annual survey experienced growth of just 1% on average in 2015-19, the 15 independents had a collective growth of 6%.

Enter, stage left, a new(ish) breed of strategy consultants – Craig & Bridget, Bodacious, The Fawnbrake Collective. They claim to offer strategy free from the constraints of execution and agency business models.

Some have been born out of a desire to do things differently, others may be a result of circumstance, but they make a persuasive argument about the benefits of going alone.

One of the advantages is being able to charge consultancy-like fees for their business transformational ideas.

The problem of creative agencies billing clients for hours worked rather than the value of their product was known before the practice became commonplace. A 1996 Campaign article on the collapse of “creative hotshop” Bean MC put part of the blame on its insistence on charging by the hour, rather than on a commission basis. As one anonymised exec said presciently: “The problem with that is that you have to become a sausage factory, turning out work quickly to make money.”

The successful shops in our Agency of the Year Awards have achieved great things in incredibly difficult circumstances. Imagine what they could achieve if they were properly compensated for the value they create.

Maisie McCabe is the UK editor of Campaign