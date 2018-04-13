Alex Brownsell
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

New-business activity down nearly 40% as 2018 gets off to a slow start

AAR remains "cautiously optimistic" about the volume of new-business opportunities, despite recording a 38.3% year-on-year decrease in the total number of completed reviews in the first quarter of 2018 in its latest New Business Pulse report.

Bensons for Beds: named VCCP as lead agency
Bensons for Beds: named VCCP as lead agency

The figures, which do no include ongoing reviews, suggest a decrease in new-business activity across almost all disciplines against levels seen in Q1 2017, including advertising (-36.8%), CRM/direct marketing (-57%), media (-40%) and integrated (-47.7%).

Only digital experienced the same number of completed reviews as compared to 12 months previously.

In advertising, only two accounts worth in excess of £20m (Camelot and Bensons for Beds) completed reviews, with large spenders including Asda, Betway and Moneysupermarket.com announcing pitches but not completing them by the end of the quarter.

However, there was very little change in how brands approached pitches, with almost two-thirds (60.7%) opting for "open" reviews, 20.6% awarding their account without a "comparative" review, and 18.7% handing briefs to roster agencies.

Kerry Glazer, chief executive of AAR, said: "While on the face of it, the first-quarter figures look somewhat worrying, it must be remembered that they are being compared with an incredibly busy first quarter of 2017. Equally, as the Pulse report only covers reviews that have been completed, it is too early to come to any overall conclusions as a large number of reviews have yet to make appointments.

"Consequently, it will not be until the end of the first half of the year that we will start to get an indication of the true nature of the new business market, although from our own experience and pipeline, we remain cautiously optimistic."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
Thinkhouse: “Let’s be inspired by the youth and let’s all pursue happiness by helping”

Promoted

Added 3 hours ago

World's leading independent agencies: happiest when helping

MEDIA
EE's real-time red carpet brings glamour home: Pick of the Month

Promoted

Added 25 hours ago

EE's real-time red carpet brings glamour home: Pick of the Month

MEDIA
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #48 Shaun McIlrath on Lacoste, Southern Comfort and VB

Promoted

Added 28 hours ago

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #48 Shaun McIlrath on Lacoste, Southern Comfort and VB

MEDIA
Reimagine Advertising at Media360

Promoted

April 13, 2018

Reimagine Advertising at Media360