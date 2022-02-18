New-business appointments increased in 2021 with help of market entrants

The new-business and business development market returned to pre-pandemic levels in 2021, with overall appointments rising by 46.1% compared with 2020, according to AAR’s New Business Pulse.

The agency-client intermediary found that this growth was due partly to new entrants to markets, with 47% of creative agency appointments not replacing an incumbent agency in 2021.

This was a marked change from pre-pandemic, when about 70% of creative agency appointments were replacing an existing agency, which traditionally resulted either in little improvement or a decline in new business for the creative agency market.

The remaining 30% could be put down in part to the arrival of a new client with no pre-existing agency relationships.

AAR said that appointments of this kind in 2021 were made up of three categories:

Start-ups

Scale-up businesses that had not yet invested in their brand communications

Established brands that had stopped advertising over the years and had re-entered the market

Bumble, Busuu, Getir, Motorway and Waze were among the start-up and scale-up brands that made their first appointments in 2021. More established brands that returned to the market included Esure, Hofmeister, Sekonda and Thomas Cook.

Victoria Fox, chief executive of AAR, said that despite the positive news that the new-business market has grown post lockdown, it also has to be seen as a “double-edged sword”.

“On the plus side, a greater volume of opportunities coming fresh to market can be interpreted as a positive trend as it should increase the chances of new-business success for agencies,” Fox said. “There are, however, potential negatives brought by this increased volume of opportunities.”

Fox referred to the IPA/ISBA Positive Pitch Pledge, which highlighted how too many pitches, or even a badly run pitch process, can cause stress and affect mental wellbeing.

“Agencies will need to be more selective on the number and quality of opportunities that they progress in order to protect their employees and the service levels they are able to deliver for their existing clients.”

The number of advertising/integrated appointments increased by 48.2% year on year.

Six brands with UK media budgets in excess of £20m made appointments last year: Asda, British Airways, Betfair, DFS, Moneysupermarket and TfL. This showed little improvement from the previous year with only one more brand making an appointment.

AAR said it was “unsurprising” that major brands have not prioritised reviewing their marketing during the pandemic and it remains to be seen whether a return to normality will improve these figures next year.

Media agency appointments also increased by 44.1% on the previous year, with Unilever and Google among a significant number of global-scale appointments.

However, AAR reported that there was also a healthy number of UK wins including Government/Crown Commercial Service, Comparethemarket, Lloyds, Nestlé, NatWest and Zoopla.

Digital appointments rose by 6% and CRM/CX/performance appointments were up by 65%. Major clients to make such appointments included KFC, Volkswagen, Wickes and Sainsbury’s Argos.

AAR concluded that this same level of growth will be unlikely in 2022, due to the drastic changes to both the lifestyle and business landscapes in 2021.

Further growth can still be achieved if new clients continue to enter the market and if a return to normality sparks more appointments by brand giants, it said.

Fox suggested that to manage this potential growth and ease any stress on those involved in these processes that everyone – both clients and intermediaries – must “ensure that the ask and pitch process is consistent with the potential size of the prize”.