New Business Development Team/Person of the Year 2021: Havas

Havas’ new business team is led out of London by global CMO Tracey Barber. It was responsible for winning some of the largest, most hotly contested and talked about pitches in the UK in 2021 - the highlight being winning the Asda account. The team also ensured Havas UK retained its place on the government roster.

In the UK, the team is responsible for 22 agencies spanning both creative and media disciplines and uses a reporting and diagnostics process, devised and managed by the team in-house, and used throughout the global network. Powered by cloud reporting platform InTouch, it helps Havas to identify, analyse and track each opportunity received by every single agency around the world.

In the last year, Havas has invested in its hybrid pitching capabilities, building an immersive space with multiple cameras, angles and screens, enabling everyone attending the meeting the best and most engaging experience possible – whether they’re in the room or dialling in remotely.

Judges said Havas attained ‘spectacular results’ and an ‘impressive number of wins, underpinned by creativity. Efficiencies were made, synergies were identified and ways of working were improved. It was a great team effort.’

Shortlisted:

Unlimited

Unlimited’s growth team has 16 individuals with expertise in insight, B2B marketing, business development and sales. In the last year the agency overhauled its processes and experienced a massive period of growth from new and existing clients. This was underpinned by what Unlimited terms its ‘human approach’ - being honest about what it can do - but also honest about what it can’t’.

OMD

Tobi Asare, business development director at OMD UK, joined the agency in April 2021, having had no previous media experience. She leads a team of five, and as well as achieving a streak of business wins, Asare has embedded wellbeing and inclusivity policies, alongside a growth mindset, within the new business team.

