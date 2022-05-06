Staff
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

New Business Development Team of the Year/Person of the Year 2021: MediaCom

The Gold winner in this category for Campaign's Global Agency of the Year Awards is MediaCom, UK.

New Business Development Team of the Year/Person of the Year 2021: MediaCom

MediaCom’s Global Business Development Team delivered the agency’s most successful year for new business and client growth, prompted by the adoption of a "challenger mentality" and a vision based around "Seeing the Bigger Picture". 

The aim was to deliver more effective marketing by bringing media and creativity together, supported by data and technology. The impact of the pandemic meant MediaCom also had to ensure it stayed agile to tackle multiple projects concurrently, while also collaborating closely with key regions to achieve a consistent approach in all markets.

This resulted in a single approach to how the agency runs a pitch, ensuring the same ethos and steps were taken, regardless of office location. It was not about providing uniform identikit solutions, but more about offering a framework with the freedom for each market to bring their own magic. This included strict rules around the number of reviews and how to share feedback, which has improved the quality of work.

Most importantly it has facilitated communication between markets, with each of MediaCom’s 125 offices now working in the same way, meaning that work can be shared and repeated more easily. 

This approach paid off in more ways than one: 2021 was MediaCom’s best year for client renewals, and it produced a record number of business wins.

Judges said the dual strategy of retention and expansion has "evidently yielded exception results". They said: "The team is applauded for following the philosophy of 'If you fail to prepare you need to prepare to fail'."

Shortlisted: 

Champions of Growth @ M&C Saatchi Indonesia, Indonesia

Havas, UK

Rob Cleeve, sales director, Icon Agency, Australia

Take me back to Campaign’s Global Agency of the Year Awards winners list

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

CAMPAIGN AI 

Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company.

Find out more

Become a member of Campaign

Get the latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk, plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now