New Business Development Team of the Year/Person of the Year 2021: MediaCom

MediaCom’s Global Business Development Team delivered the agency’s most successful year for new business and client growth, prompted by the adoption of a "challenger mentality" and a vision based around "Seeing the Bigger Picture".

The aim was to deliver more effective marketing by bringing media and creativity together, supported by data and technology. The impact of the pandemic meant MediaCom also had to ensure it stayed agile to tackle multiple projects concurrently, while also collaborating closely with key regions to achieve a consistent approach in all markets.

This resulted in a single approach to how the agency runs a pitch, ensuring the same ethos and steps were taken, regardless of office location. It was not about providing uniform identikit solutions, but more about offering a framework with the freedom for each market to bring their own magic. This included strict rules around the number of reviews and how to share feedback, which has improved the quality of work.

Most importantly it has facilitated communication between markets, with each of MediaCom’s 125 offices now working in the same way, meaning that work can be shared and repeated more easily.

This approach paid off in more ways than one: 2021 was MediaCom’s best year for client renewals, and it produced a record number of business wins.

Judges said the dual strategy of retention and expansion has "evidently yielded exception results". They said: "The team is applauded for following the philosophy of 'If you fail to prepare you need to prepare to fail'."

