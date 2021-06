A new star has risen in the land of media: Starcom has this week entered the rankings in first place after scooping the £45.9m Stellantis account. The auto company, which was officially formed in January, was created from the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles with PSA Group, and owns brands including Vauxhall, Peugeot and Jeep.

There is no change in the creative new-business rankings this week, with Pablo retaining first place, ahead of New Commercial Arts.