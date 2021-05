Initiative put £27m of billings in the bank this week after bagging NatWest Group's media account, helping the agency leapfrog its IPG Mediabrands stablemate UM to the top of the media rankings. Wins from First Vet and Pure Cremation, meanwhile, have pushed indie shop The Kite Factory up to second.

There is no change in the creative new-business rankings this week, with Pablo retaining first place, ahead of New Commercial Arts.