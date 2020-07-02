New Commercial Arts to create major global out-of-home campaign

New Commercial Arts is to create a major out-of-home campaign that will run in 60 countries to welcome people out of the coronavirus lockdown.

The agency set up by David Golding and James Murphy in May has won a competitive pitch for the World Out of Home Organization, which represents outdoor media owners, national associations and specialist media agencies worldwide, including Clear Channel, JCDecaux and Ocean.

The campaign, which is set to launch later this month, is set to be the biggest OOH campaign to date, according to WOO, and will run on sites donated by media owners. The work will feature an end-of-lockdown message and aim to promote the out-of-home medium.

It will run across China, Europe, Japan, the Middle East, North America, South Africa, the UK and United Arab Emirates. Campaign understands the media value to be in the region of £20m.

WOO president Tom Goddard said: "This appointment, and the massive campaign to come, marks an important milestone for global out-of-home. It shows the industry coming together to lead the advertising recovery from Covid-19 by showing a united and trusted global medium at its best and most effective, at a time when other major media channels are not providing safe platforms for global brands.

"We’re delighted to have appointed New Commercial Arts, an exciting new agency with a tremendous pedigree, as our first advertising agency and we are delighted with the initial work they have produced, which will run in July and September."

The out-of-home sector has had a brutal time as footfall to sites dropped significantly as countries closed down public places such as bars, restaurants, cinemas, offices, schools and places of worship.

The Advertising Association/Warc Expenditure Report released at the end of April showed that UK adspend in outdoor is expected to fall 52.6% in the second quarter of 2020 and by 18.7% over the full year.

NCA chief executive James Murphy added: "This is a tremendous win for the agency, our first piece of international business and one for a global medium we love. We all grew up inspired by great posters and it’s a tremendous honour and responsibility to be charged with helping to return OOH to centre stage for consumers and advertisers."