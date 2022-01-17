New Commercial Arts hires creative duo behind Women’s Aid ads

New Commercial Arts has hired Jessica Pacey and Alicia Job as a creative team.

The pair will form part of a growing team and work on all NCA’s accounts, which include Halifax, Vodafone and Moneysupermarket.

Pacey and Job had worked as creatives at Engine Creative since 2019, having both started at the agency in 2016 when it was called WCRS.

At Engine, they have worked on accounts such as Women’s Aid, Sky Cinema and Santander. The duo's Women’s Aid work includes a series of print ads focused on emotional abuse.

Pacey and Job said: "We're chuffed to be the next team joining such a new and exciting agency and cannot wait to be working alongside some of the industry's best."

Ian Heartfield, co-founder of NCA, described the duo as “stars in the making” and said: “I am delighted to welcome a team as talented and lovely as Jess and Alicia to our growing, ambitious creative department. It’s an exciting time to be joining NCA.”

NCA launched in May 2020, snatching the Halifax account from incumbent Adam & Eve/DDB just two weeks after the agency’s May launch.

The agency has eight founders, including Heartfield and Adam & Eve heavyweights James Murphy and David Golding.