New Commercial Arts hires second creative team

New Commercial Arts has brought in Mary Johansen and Kenny Meek as its second creative team.

Johansen and Meek join from TBWA\Media Arts Lab, the agency dedicated to Apple. They also have worked at Bartle Bogle Hegarty London and BBC Creative.

The team graduated from the School of Communication Arts 2.0 in 2018 and were winners in The Talent Business’ Cream competition for emerging talent that year.

At the time of their Cream win, Johansen, who is Swedish, and Scotland native Meek told Campaign: “The ad industry in the UK relies too heavily on procuring talent from within the capital. The London bubble is detrimental to diversity of thought and it conditions us to create ideas and activations that only really speak to people within the M25.”

Ian Heartfield, co-founder and creative leader of NCA, said: “Mary and Kenny are hugely energetic, talented and ambitious creatives who are driven by the same thing we are, to make work that talks to real people instead of just adland.”

The appointment comes soon after Vodafone appointed NCA as its new global and creative agency.

NCA launched in May and was set up by Adam & Eve founders James Murphy and David Golding.