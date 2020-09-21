Gurjit Degun
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

New Commercial Arts looks to Adam & Eve/DDB for latest hire in John Blight

Blight worked at A&E/DDB for six years.

Blight: will work on the Halifax account
New Commercial Arts has poached John Blight, a planner at Adam & Eve/DDB, as senior strategist.

He will work on the Halifax account, which NCA also grabbed from A&E/DDB in June, and other businesses.

Blight will report to David Golding, who co-founded NCA with James Murphy. The pair also co-founded A&E/DDB in 2008 with Ben Priest and Jon Forsyth.

Over the six years that Blight spent at A&E/DDB, he worked on the International Paralympic Committee, Lloyds Banking Group and Unilever accounts. Before this, he was at The Red Brick Road.

Blight is also involved in schools outreach programmes to encourage more people of colour to join adland.

Golding said: "We're looking for new thinkers who have a perspective way beyond comms to the whole brand experience. John is one of those thinkers and a great collaborator and a kind and thoughtful person to boot."

