New Commercial Arts makes debut with 'post-Covid' global push for outdoor industry

New Commercial Arts has released its first major work – a striking out-of-home campaign that will run in 60 countries to welcome people out of the coronavirus lockdown.

The work "#OurSecondChance" for the World Out of Home Organization, a global trade body that represents the interests of the outdoor advertising industry, is designed to show a post-Covid-19 environment and asks people to consider their priorities and aspirations.

The ads show images of places around the world such as the Himalayas accompanied with the copy: "In 2021 will the Himalayas still be visible 200km away?"

The campaign is supported by out-of-home media owners, including Clear Channel, Global and Ocean Outdoor, and national trade associations, with an estimated value of $25m of prime inventory.

It was created by Loriley Sessions and Charlotte Prince. Grand Visual is handling campaign production and distribution.

The campaign will run across Europe, North and South America, Africa, Asia and Australasia. It will be supported by social activity including Twitter polls around consumer attitudes to the choices and opportunities post Covid-19.

Tom Goddard, president of WOO, said: "Our Second Chance reflects the new, post-Covid world, in a non-partisan way, and highlights the opportunity it gives citizens across the world to consider their priorities and aspirations.

"New Commercial Arts has produced a stunning campaign that shows the out-of-home industry at its best and most striking: a reminder to advertisers and agencies that, as the world re-opens for business, out of home remains the only true global broadcast medium."

NCA was launched by James Murphy and David Golding in May. The pair also co-founded Adam & Eve with Ben Priest and Jon Forsyth.