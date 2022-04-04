New Commercial Arts raids BBC for creative duo ‘Jules & Peigh’

New Commercial Arts has hired BBC Creative duo Jules Middleton and Peigh Asante.

Joining this week as creatives, Middleton and Asante will work across NCA's growing list of clients, which includes Halifax, Vodafone, Moneysupermarket and Argos.

The appointment builds NCAs creative team, with the agency kicking off 2022 with several hires, recruiting Jessica Pacey and Alicia Job in January, a duo previously at Engine Creative.

The latest pair to join, Middleton and Asante were behind BBC News' "The future's not cancelled", which launched in January 2021 and examined the human impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, showing conversations between young people and BBC journalists.

Middleton also worked on "Goodbye rainclouds" for the broadcaster and "Oneness idents for 2020".

Middleton spent more than five years at BBC Creative, having joined from agency Anomaly in September 2016. Before that she worked as a PA at Mother. She first teamed up with Asante at BBC Creative and they have since created ads for programmes including EastEnders.

Asante started his agency career at Wieden & Kennedy’s creative incubator scheme, The Kennedys. He also works on several of his own side-projects, co-founding Swim Dem Crew, an inner-city swimming community swimming club, as well as community green grocer delivery business TrapFruits London.

Ian Heartfield, NCA's creative founder, said: "Peigh and Jules are a fascinating team, with utterly complementary skill sets, fit for the ever changing nature of creative projects in 2022."

NCA handles 12 accounts (as of the end of 2021), winning six and losing none, according to the agency's Campaign School Report, in which it scored seven (the same score it gave itself).

The agency launched virtually in May 2020, because of lockdown. After a mere fortnight in business, it won the £35m Halifax account. In March last year it scooped the £30m Moneysupermarket business and has a place on Sainsbury's Argos roster.