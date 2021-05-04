New Commercial Arts scoops customer experience brief for Zurich Insurance

New Commercial Arts has won the customer experience account for insurance company Zurich Insurance Group.

While the creative business will remain with 72andSunny, the CX brief is the latest notch in the belt for NCA, which has announced a series of wins so far this year.

Peter Johnson, group head of CX strategy at Zurich, confirmed in a statement that “following a pitch process Zurich Insurance Company are collaborating with New Commercial Arts on reinventing their customer experience strategy”.

In its annual report, Zurich said it would roll out a refreshed strategy to “deepen our emotional connection with our customers”.

The company added: “Our look and feel is now one of greater inclusion, reflecting the lives of our customers, employees, partners and communities… We can’t predict the future, but we can have engaging conversations with new and existing customers about creating a brighter future together.”

NCA won Moneysupermarket.com after a competitive pitch in March, beating Lucky Generals. Uncommon Creative Studio pulled out earlier in the process. Later that month, NCA also picked up Habitat.

In October 2020, NCA landed the global strategy and creative account for Vodafone. In the same month, it was appointed by Uber for global customer experience projects. NCA had won Halifax’s integrated account, including customer experience, within weeks of launching.

The agency was set up by Adam & Eve founders James Murphy and David Golding along with Ian Heartfield, formerly chief creative officer of BBH London, and Rob Curran, formerly chief experience officer of Wunderman Thompson, in May 2020.

NCA has positioned itself as “bringing together brand creativity and customer experience creativity” to cater for a new breed of client – the chief customer officer, who has oversight of not only advertising and marketing but also CX.