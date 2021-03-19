New Commercial Arts wins Habitat

New Commercial Arts has won the advertising account for Habitat following a competitive pitch.

Portas has previously worked with the brand and created the 2017 TV ad "Habitat voyeur" featuring a couple kissing on Habitat’s Hendricks sofa. In the spot, the lustful couple departs to the left of the scene but the camera stays on the empty sofa for the remainder of the spot.

A spokesperson for Sainsbury’s said: “Following a competitive pitch, Sainsbury’s has appointed New Commercial Arts as its lead creative agency partner for its Habitat brand.”

Sainsbury's bought Habitat as part of its £1.4bn swoop on Argos in 2016. It is reportedly planning to expand the range of Habitat furniture it sells in Argos and Sainsbury's stores during the course of 2021.

Founded by Sir Terrance Conran in 1964, the brand has a respected design pedigree but its profile has declined in recent decades.

NCA joins Wieden & Kennedy, which works with the main Sainsbury's brand, and Argos' creative agency, The & Partnership, on the Sainsbury's group roster.

Last month NCA won Moneysupermarket following a competitive pitch, beating Omnicom-backed Lucky Generals after Uncommon Creative Studio pulled out earlier in the process.

In October NCA picked up the global strategy and creative account for Vodafone.

Adam & Eve founders James Murphy and David Golding set up NCA with Ian Heartfield and Rob Curran in May 2020.