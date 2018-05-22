New era for government media-buying will benefit citizens, improve transparency and fight fake news

I am pleased to announce that we have now officially awarded our new media buying framework contract to Manning Gottlieb OMD.

Manning Gottlieb OMD – part of Omnicom group – will be the sole media buying partner for the UK government for the next four years, and will be crucial in delivering priority government campaigns on important topics including public health, recruitment and communications regarding our exit from the European Union.

We spend £300m each year delivering communications for the public good.

As we outlined in our recently published Government Communications Plan, this year we plan to deliver 143 campaigns to audiences both in the UK and overseas.

The task Manning Gottlieb OMD has taken on will be a significant challenge as we try to reach audience in an increasingly fragmented digital media environment.

Our approach moving forward

Government’s relationship with Manning Gottlieb OMD will be based on an entirely new media framework.

The framework was created in collaboration with our excellent colleagues at the Crown Commercial Service and our consultants PwC.

The framework is a product of extensive consultation with industry, government stakeholders and, crucially, from the agencies themselves, whom we thank for their participation in the bidding process.

We would like to thank Carat for its partnership with us over the last four years. Together we have delivered some of the government’s most impactful campaigns, including PHE’s Sugar Smart and NHS Blood and Transplant’s Missing Type and the Made in the Royal Navy and EU Referendum voting registration campaigns.

It has been a challenging few years for the marketing industry, and Carat has been pivotal bringing government into the digital programmatic era.

We are grateful for its work on this contract and are pleased that the Dentsu Aegis group remains a partner for government on our other communications.

We also thank everyone who has given their time to help us shape our approach to the new framework – and special thanks to Unilever, 02, Nestlé, BT and Direct Line for their invaluable insight from the private sector.

ISBA has also been an important strategic partner whose work on its best practice media buying framework has helped to inspire aspects of our own framework.

It’s important to note that this framework, which officially begins in November, is not a static agreement.

Four years is a very long time in the world of media, so it has been purposefully designed to allow us to flex and adapt as the media industry and technology changes, and new government challenges emerge.

Government faces more challenges than ever

Recent events with Facebook and Cambridge Analytica prove that we must remain vigilant and responsible in a complex digital world, and not become too reliant on any single channel.

GDPR regulations have the potential to create a seismic shift in audience targeting and how we use data for our campaigns.

The industry is also being forced to look hard at itself and its structures.

Many commentators are questioning the old agency models, which are coming under increasing threat as more advertisers demand transparency from, and insight into, previously murky supply chains.

Our media buying partner will be critical in enabling us to navigate these shifting sands and ensure that we continue to be a leader in delivering innovative and effective communications.

When we first published our principles for this framework, we put emphasis on delivering campaign outcomes right at the top of the list.

These outcomes can vary from ensuring people live healthier lifestyles and invest in their retirement, to countering terror.

Recent events involving Salisbury and Syria have demonstrated the vital role media buying has played in the fight against disinformation.

In April, the UK government and its allies launched a tactical strike against the Syrian regime in response to its chemical attack on civilians.

Even before the Tornados left the runway, hostile actors were already active online, spreading disinformation regarding the UK’s intentions.

We reacted quickly by promoting quality content to ensure that we had cut-through, enabling our audience to see past the dozens of lies and conspiracy theories being generated by the Russian State.

The challenges faced by government communications are varied and often unpredictable but, with a relentless focus on outcomes, we are well placed to deal with any incidents that arise.

A new transparent future

In February, I wrote in Campaign about the need for a greater focus on transparency in the advertising industry.

I made transparency a top priority for our new media framework because I believe it’s the duty of government to be leaders in this area – not just for the benefit of taxpayers, but also to move the wider industry forward.

Today’s announcement represents a big step forward in meeting those commitments.

Together with our new agency, Manning Gottlieb OMD, we have put in place a new transparency charter which will form the foundations of our approach as we strive to build a new and progressive partnership based on mutual respect, in order to delivery maximum impact and drive outcomes for the taxpayer.

Intelligent client

To fully deliver on our ambitions we must fulfil our end of the bargain and ensure we are responsible, intelligent clients.

This involves reacting quickly, continually up-skilling our own professionals and use our data to best possible effect.

All of these areas are being developed through our new "Impact", "Engage" and "Accelerate" programmes as well as transforming the way media is managed within government.

We look forward to working with Manning Gottlieb OMD and our other communications partners over the coming years to deliver improved campaign outcomes, and contribute to changing the media industry for the better.

Alex Aiken is executive director of government communications