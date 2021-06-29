New export initiative UK House seeks to build on British success at Cannes Lions

The government and the ad industry have set up a partnership to create an online venue, UK House, to promote British creativity and advertising around the world, following the success of UK companies at the Cannes Lions festival.

UK House starts on 8 July and the virtual roadshow will feature networking and lead-generation events for six months.

The initiative is being led by the UK Advertising Export Group, a tie-up between the UK government and industry groups, including the Advertising Association, IPA, APA, DMA, London & Partners and the Creative Industries Council.

UK House will feature trends from the Cannes Lions festival, including sessions from UK Lions winners and jurors, workshops and masterclasses on exporting creative services.

UKAEG will also host four virtual “trade missions”, including sessions with potential business partners from China, Africa, North America and South America.

“The goal of UKAEG through UK House is to provide more British businesses than ever with the chance to promote their services and to meet with potential international partners and buyers and to build on the outstanding success of British advertising at Cannes 2021,” the UKAEG said.

Forty-six UK advertising and marketing services companies won 135 awards at Cannes this year, which placed the UK as Europe’s leading winning territory and the second-highest performing in the world behind the US, according to the Advertising Association.

UK agencies took home 11 Grands Prix, including five for Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, which was the agency of the festival.

Janet Hull, chair of UKAEG and director of marketing strategy at the IPA, said: “Cannes Lions is widely regarded as the Olympics of creativity and I am delighted that the UK has performed so strongly in such a talented field of global competitors. We already knew that British advertising and marketing services were the best in the world, but seeing such a large number of wins gives our industry an added seal of approval.

“Looking ahead, we must now build further on this success and our ambitious plans for the UK House will act as a forum for sharing learnings from Cannes with businesses right across Britain, while at the same time supporting the aims of the UK government’s GREAT campaign to sell British creativity and ingenuity on the world stage.”

Lord Grimstone, minister for investment at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, said: “UK businesses are known across the world for their creativity and innovation, and I am proud our advertising industry has been recognised for its embodiment of these values at this year’s Cannes Lions festival.

“The impressive array of awards in the face of strong competition is a testament to the resilience of the industry, which has continued to deliver outstanding content throughout the pandemic. I look forward to seeing advertising businesses across the UK continue to thrive as we build back better.”

Graham Stuart, exports minister at the Department for International Trade, added it was “heartening to see that the British advertising sector is set to recover so strongly”, following forecasts by the AA and Warc that UK ad expenditure will bounce back above pre-pandemic levels in 2021.

The UK is keen to promote trade after the country's formal exit from the European Union completed at the end of 2020.