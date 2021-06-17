Maisie McCabe
New home for Gary Neville’s agency as Miroma SET opens for business

Miroma SET will incorporate the group’s sports, entertainment and tech businesses, including Dewynters, SpotCo, Sold Out, Wake the Bear and Buzz 16 Productions.

Miroma SET: Gary Neville (left) and Marc Boyan
Miroma has launched a sports, entertainment and tech business to bring together its various agencies in the space – including Gary Neville's production company, Buzz 16 Productions.

The other agencies that will be part of Miroma SET (Sports, Entertainment and Tech) include Dewynters, SpotCo, Sold Out and Wake the Bear. 

The group works with brands such as events company Live Nation, entertainment company AEG, online learning platform MasterClass, mattress brand Simba and the tech and entertainment giant Comcast.

As well as developing clients of its own, Miroma SET will support its constituent agencies with tech specialists in data, ecommerce and engineering. Many of the agencies are already located together in offices in the UK and US.

The business, then known as Reach4Entertainment, was delisted from the AIM stock exchange in August 2020.

It hopes to exceed $100m (£71.7m) in revenue within the next 12 months but a spokeswoman declined to provide its current revenue figures.

Marc Boyan, founder and chief executive of Miroma SET, The Miroma Group and Miroma Ventures, said: "The opportunity to work with market-leading agencies, and evolve the thinking and practice digitally, is super exciting.

"Covid has changed the way people want to engage. For the last 18 months, we have watched, learnt, built and now we have launched. Miroma SET is uniquely positioned to meet client needs on a global scale."

The new company's backers include existing supporters Nigel Wray, the entrepreneur and recently retired chairman of rugby club Saracens, and the former Hilton Group global chief executive Sir David Michels. New investors include Refinery 29 founder Justin Stefano, and Michael Kassan, founder and chief executive of MediaLink.

All the agencies are fully owned by Miroma apart from Buzz 16 Productions, which is partially owned by former Manchester United captain Neville and his partners. The company produced Class of 92: Full Time for Sky Sports.

Neville said: "Sport plays a vital role in society to positively channel our passions, while supporting our mental and physical health. I am excited to continue our work with Miroma SET, telling unique stories whilst broadening audiences and access to the sports we hold dear."

