New-look Unlimited Group appoints group MD from VCCP

The recently restructured and rebranded group has appointed Richards (pictured, above) to focus and join-up its seven core disciplines and capitalise on the opportunities afforded by this new positioning.

Richards, who joins today, will head the group’s partners’ board and report to group chairman, Iain Ferguson.

Prior to VCCP, Richards was involved in launching his own global water brand Vivid Water in a Box and was chief executive of WFCA.

"With our simplified and honed client offer we are ready for a sustained period of accelerated client

growth, which Michael has an enviable track record in delivering," Tim Bonnet, president of Unlimited Group said.

Describing Unlimited Group as a "gem", Richards explained that he was attracted to he new role by the group's impressive team, and is looking forward to "lots of collective success and fun delivering great

outcomes for our clients".