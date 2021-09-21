New Northern Line stations add 120 outdoor sites to TfL network

London’s newest tube stations – Battersea Power Station and Nine Elms, which opened this week – have created 120 new outdoor advertising sites.

The stations are the first to open on London’s Northern line for 80 years. Advertising on the London Underground real estate is exclusively managed by the outdoor advertising giant, Global.

Brands advertising at the launch of the new stations include PayPal, Sky and Channel 4, as well as West End shows Cameron Mackintosh’s Les Misérables, and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera.

The sites offer brands the opportunity to advertise to “tens of thousands” of commuters a week travelling on the south west London rail extension.

Before the Covid-19 outbreak, up to five million commuters used the London Underground each day, although it is not yet clear how footfall will be impacted as new working patterns emerge post-Covid.

The billboards include a giant LED backlit gateway banner at Nine Elms, which measures 5.8m x 2.2m, digital billboards, billboards located across station platforms and 12-sheets across walkways.

Nine Elms and Battersea Power Station will be added to digital inventory available to programmatic buyers on the digital ad exchange DAX, which includes London Underground, National Rail and digital outdoor spots across all of Global’s estate.

“From commuters heading into work in the morning, to leisure and shopping trips to the West End in the evening and at weekends, our new sites provide a great opportunity for brands to reach premium audiences in long dwell time environments throughout the day,” Global chief commercial officer Mike Gordon said.

Chris Reader, TfL's head of commercial media, added: “This is the first major Tube extension this century, with two new stations on the Northern Line, and we are thrilled to be offering brands yet another exciting opportunity to reach new and existing audiences on our transport network.

“With a range of different formats available, we are excited to see how advertisers will use our assets to push the boundaries of creativity and innovation with their campaigns.”