Arvind Hickman
Added 9 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

New Northern Line stations add 120 outdoor sites to TfL network

Brands appearing at the new sites include Sky, Channel 4 and PayPal.

New Underground station at Battersea opens with scores of new outdoor advertising sites
New Underground station at Battersea opens with scores of new outdoor advertising sites

London’s newest tube stations – Battersea Power Station and Nine Elms, which opened this week – have created 120 new outdoor advertising sites.

The stations are the first to open on London’s Northern line for 80 years. Advertising on the London Underground real estate is exclusively managed by the outdoor advertising giant, Global.

Brands advertising at the launch of the new stations include PayPal, Sky and Channel 4, as well as West End shows Cameron Mackintosh’s Les Misérables, and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera.

The sites offer brands the opportunity to advertise to “tens of thousands” of commuters a week travelling on the south west London rail extension.

Before the Covid-19 outbreak, up to five million commuters used the London Underground each day, although it is not yet clear how footfall will be impacted as new working patterns emerge post-Covid.

The billboards include a giant LED backlit gateway banner at Nine Elms, which measures 5.8m x 2.2m, digital billboards, billboards located across station platforms and 12-sheets across walkways.

Nine Elms and Battersea Power Station will be added to digital inventory available to programmatic buyers on the digital ad exchange DAX, which includes London Underground, National Rail and digital outdoor spots across all of Global’s estate.

“From commuters heading into work in the morning, to leisure and shopping trips to the West End in the evening and at weekends, our new sites provide a great opportunity for brands to reach premium audiences in long dwell time environments throughout the day,” Global chief commercial officer Mike Gordon said.

Chris Reader, TfL's head of commercial media, added: “This is the first major Tube extension this century, with two new stations on the Northern Line, and we are thrilled to be offering brands yet another exciting opportunity to reach new and existing audiences on our transport network.

“With a range of different formats available, we are excited to see how advertisers will use our assets to push the boundaries of creativity and innovation with their campaigns.”

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

10 ways to end sexism in marketing

10 ways to end sexism in marketing

Promoted

September 20, 2021
7 ways TikTok works for brands

7 ways TikTok works for brands

Promoted

September 20, 2021
An autumn harvest of TV’s top ads

An autumn harvest of TV’s top ads

Promoted

September 13, 2021
Dmexco app

DMEXCO @ home 2021: experience tomorrow's digital trends – today

Promoted

August 23, 2021