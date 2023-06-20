A new way to overcome buyer inertia

Anyone working for B2B brands will recognise it as an increasingly challenging environment.

This was hammered home to us recently by a comment at a roundtable on the subject that we hosted where one of the attendees said it could take up to 500 outreach activities to get a single appointment.

If the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result, then this is a powerful indicator that it’s time to try a different approach.



What’s the problem?



The background to this challenge is a B2B buyer overwhelmed by choice and bombarded by content that lacks differentiation.



It’s also no longer straightforward to identify the buyer. In technology, it used to be the case that you pitched to the chief technology officer or chief information officer, but budgets are now moving around organisations to areas such as HR or marketing, so the B2B buyer is harder to reach.



To add further complexity, buying decisions are made by groups rather than individuals and the size of these groups is increasing, slowing down decision making and making it harder to win attention.



Groups are more risk averse to the extent that it’s often easier to not make a decision. The most likely outcome can be inertia.



In short, it’s tough to reach people and, when you do, it’s harder than ever to get their attention. And then it’s even harder to get their trust.



Where’s the trust?



The context has changed for buyers but they still want to trust. Looking at a chart of the typical B2B buying journey is enough to make your head spin. Then factor in the jargon, confusion, information overload, and unbelievable claims. It’s no wonder it’s so hard for buyers to buy.



Trust used to come from a one-to-one relationship with a salesperson, but those relationships have largely been replaced as buyers are doing more of their own research online and vendors have digitised their sales processes.



However, buyers still value human input, and when this is combined with the efficiency of a digital platform, you can support both customers and sales teams with the best of both worlds.



From leads to accounts



Traditional B2B sales models were based on scoring leads of individuals allowing experienced sales teams to monitor where on the sales journey their prospect was.



As I’ve already mentioned, this has declining efficiency, compared with looking for signals at the account level and using this information to identify prospects that are likely to engage. This second approach helps sales teams conduct more effective outreach and target leads with more accurate communications designed to convey the right message at the right time, tilting the odds of a sale in your favour.



It also allows sales teams to make better use of their interactions with potential customers and to gain genuinely valuable intelligence that can be fed back into the system.



The qualitative sales intelligence from a single conversation can be a great indicator at an account level.



Outbound, inbound… and nearbound



As well as inbound and outbound communications, which are proving less effective, you need to think about the ecosystem of other companies that are near your customer, particularly the partner channel and other influencers.



Nearbound could be the next big thing in B2B in terms of an innovative go-to-market model.



Just as consumer buying journeys are increasingly fragmented, so too in B2B there are more opportunities to insert yourself into the conversation by working with the communities and networks of buyers to make communications more relevant.



Nearbound uses co-marketing with channel partners, data sharing, and co-selling to leverage the value of the ecosystem and looks set to be a growing source of sales for B2B.



Help buyers to buy



As tough as it is to sell in the current B2B environment, it’s also hard for buyers to buy, but companies will reward vendors that support them in making the tortuous process simpler.



By adapting their approach to sales and not simply relying on doing things how they have in the past, organisations can overcome the challenges of marketing to increasingly elusive prospects.



As the adage goes, it takes a village to raise a child. Similarly, sales teams can struggle to create a sales opportunity without the help of the wider digital and human family.