New regime at Unicef UK puts media into review

UN agency and The Kite Factory set to part ways after nine years.

Unicef: 'War on disease' campaign was created by The Community

Unicef, the United Nations' humanitarian agency for children, is reviewing its UK media planning and buying requirements following a change in senior management.

A source with knowledge of the review said Unicef had contacted major advertising companies earlier this year with a brief that indicates the need for a media agency to help deliver "more strategic thinking" as it looks to pull together fundraising and brand activity. 

MediaSense, the media advisory consultancy, is assisting with the review. 

Unicef currently works with The Kite Factory (the independent agency known as MC&C until a rebrand in 2018). However, the agency has decided not to repitch for the business, which it has held for nine years.

The move comes within months of Unicef UK appointing Sacha Deshmukh as chief executive. Deshmukh was formerly CEO of Smart Energy GB, which has recently favoured Omnicom agencies Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO and PHD for creative and media respectively.

Last year Unicef UK unveiled a new brand direction as part of a global campaign push to eradicate global disease via vaccines, but this year's activity has been dominated by Covid-19, for which the agency has been fundraising through the "Save Generation Covid" appeal.

A spokeswoman for Unicef UK confirmed it still works with The Kite Factory but did not comment further.

