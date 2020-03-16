What new things are you making space for in 2020?

The Outdoor Media Awards are changing this year, with new categories, new awards and a new approach. There will be five category groups – creative, planning, effectiveness, a platform for good, and talent – alongside the Grand Prix, the winner of which will receive £100,000 of media space to use on Clear Channel UK screens. And there will be golds, silvers and bronzes in each category, to showcase and celebrate more work and more talented people. Also new for 2020 are the Cross-Format Award & Cross-Channel Award, the National Social Impact Award & Community Social Impact Award, and the Social Impact Champion, a celebration of the individuals driving the industry to be more inclusive, diverse and representative.

The free-to-enter awards, run by Clear Channel in partnership with Campaign, will be judged by 27 brand marketers, plus media and creative leaders. So, as entrants clear their shelves in anticipation of some new trophies, we follow up on last month’s feature in Campaign, when we asked our judges what new things they are making space for in 2020, with some more of their insightful answers.

Clare Chapman, senior vice-president, media planning EMEA, Essence Global

I’ll be making space in my wardrobe to accommodate the inevitable result of the seasonal sales. My shopping habit is rampant but brings such genuine pleasure that I don’t even refer to it as ‘guilty’.

Delving beneath the surface, I’m making mental space for a year of new challenges and – hopefully – achievements. I find it all too easy to stay in my comfort zone, so I have to make concerted efforts to break out and push forward.

Caroline Paris, creative director, Brave

With some exciting new business wins in 2019, I face some really creative opportunities in 2020. Not just because the clients are shiny and new, but because these clients have come to Brave with courageous ambitions. They are big brands that want to work with fresh, agile creative agencies to redefine how the world sees them, and no longer be defined by their legacy. So, I am really looking forward to the work in the next 12 months. From TV and digital to innovative OOH opportunities, we will be bold and diverse with what we do to reach new audiences and reinvigorate consumer perception of some established names.

Rik Moore, head of insight, strategy and planning, The Kite Factory

I’m making space for brand new brain stuff. I’ve had two years where the focus has been on my day job and nappies. While those two are still very important, this is the year for adding new things; learning, skills, ideas. Get better at cooking, or maybe learn how to play a musical instrument. New experiences breed new thoughts and new ideas, so it all goes into the mixer and helps you evolve.

I think finding new ideas and inspiration is a good parallel with how we get the best out of out-of-home, and what we’ll be looking for from entries to this year’s awards.

Amy Watt, chief strategy officer, Dentsu

I love four-sheets. Weird but true. They promise stories. They feed the optimist in me who believes that, one day soon, I will get to read that book or see that film. I dutifully note everything down on my phone, but, somehow, working-full-timemotherhood-with-travelling-husband always gets in the way. Not so in 2020. I’m making space for some serious, glorious, expensive, velvet sofa-ed, weekday matinée cinema and reading. A much better investment than the gym.



Jon Kershaw, managing director, PHD Manchester

As we move into 2020, we’re making space for all our fantastic new recruits as we continue to grow PHD Manchester at pace. The media industry outside London is absolutely buzzing right now, driven in no small part by a thriving OOH sector which continues to develop and innovate.

On a personal level this year, I’ll mainly be making space in the attic. My wife and I are embarking on a home renovation project to turn a bungalow into a two-storey home. Wish us luck!



Sally Weavers, founder, Craft Media

In 2020 I’m making space for a couple of decent holidays and a bit of downtime each weekend. The last year has been pretty busy for Craft and I think I need to take a bit more care of me so I can keep going at the same pace (and if I write this down I will do it, right?).

OOH is always a huge feature in Crafty planning – used correctly it drives NOTICE better than most media and I don’t see that changing.



Nadine Young, managing director, Starcom

My life feels like one of opposites, or certainly clashes, with different parts of me vying for my mental attention all the time.

I’m a single mum who also loves her career. A foodie (who can’t cook). Constantly busy and over-plans every moment (except when I’m binge-watching Netflix). Love – and very much need –my friends (also love – and very much need – my alone time). Love being artistic (except when I’m getting technical on complex Lego Architecture with my son).

My word for 2020? Balance.

*Caveat: these answers were provided before COVID-19 pandemic