New York Times and Droga5 take Film Grand Prix in Cannes

The New York Times "The truth is worth it" campaign, by Droga5 New York, won the coveted Film Grand Prix at Cannes on Friday.

The series of five ads, directed by Martin & Lindsay through Furlined, follow the harrowing journeys of reporters to highlight the importance of journalism in an era of fake news. The campaign also won a gold in the category and picked up the Film Craft Grand Prix earlier this week.

Bodyform’s "Viva la vulva" by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO won two golds and one silver in the Film category. Directed by Kim Gehrig through Somesuch, the ad celebrates vulvas to share a body-positive message for women in the intimate-care sector.

Adam & Eve/DDB won a gold and a bronze for John Lewis & Partners’ Christmas ad starring Sir Elton John, "The boy and the piano". The agency also scooped a silver and a bronze Lion for "Bohemian Rhapsody", the joint John Lewis and Waitrose campaign in which schoolchildren re-enact the Queen classic.

Droga5 London’s "Great shows stay with you" for Amazon Prime Video, a series of spots about people whose lives are transformed from bingeing TV programmes, won a silver.

Other gold winners in the Film Lions include Nike "Dream crazy" by Wieden & Kennedy Portland; March For Our Lives "Generation lockdown" by McCann New York; and three Apple ads from the US entitled "Behind the Mac – make something wonderful", "Apple at work – the underdogs" and "Caught on camera".

Old Spice "The endless ad" by Wieden & Kennedy São Paulo and Burger King "BK bot" by David Miami also won gold.

The only other UK winner in the Film category was Mother London for Greenpeace "Rang-tan", which received a bronze.