New York Times, Guardian and Economist chiefs lead line up for Digital Media Strategies

Leaders from The New York Times, The Guardian, The Economist, Time Out, ISBA and MediaCom are among the speakers at Campaign's Digital Media Strategies conference in London on 8-9 March.

The theme of this year's DMS is "Creating a sustainable mixed revenue model powered by digital" as the conference will examine how media owners are diversifying in the age of the Google-Facebook digital advertising duopoly.

Speakers include James Wildman, chief executive and president of Hearst UK, Anna Bateson, chief customer officer at The Guardian, Zillah Byng-Thorne, chief executive of Future, and Julio Bruno, chief executive of Time Out Group.

ISBA director-general Phil Smith, MediaCom chief transformation officer Sue Unerman and Sam Tomlinson, partner for media assurance at PwC will discuss media transparency and brand safety and James Hilton, founder and chief executive of M&C Saatchi Mobile, will talk about ad fraud.

Other industry leaders and thinkers who will be talking about trends in news publishing and consumption are Mark Beard, senior vice-president of digital media and content strategy at The Economist, Peter Lindsay, chief strategy officer of The Telegraph, Sara Badler, director of programmatic advertising at The New York Times and Rasmus Nielsen, director of the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism.

Other companies taking part include Axel Springer, ESI Media, News UK and Haymarket, the owner of Campaign.

DMS takes place at County Hall in London.

To find out more, go to the Digital Media Strategies website.

