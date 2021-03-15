News brands double the effectiveness of social media and drive brand trust

Brands that use news brands in their campaigns are more trusted than brands that do not and benefit from their other media working harder, according to new analysis.

Newsworks commissioned Peter Field to examine 182 campaigns from the IPA Effectiveness Awards databank to determine the impact of using news brands in ad campaigns.

The research found news brands made TV 61% more effective, online video 73% more effective, online display 19% more effective and social media almost two times more effective.

Field also determined that campaigns that used news brands were more likely to report improvements in their brand trust in the most recent IPA Effectiveness papers than they were six years ago.

The proportion of campaigns that used a single news brand platform and reported an improvement in brand trust effects increased by 17 percentage points, from 13% in 2012-14 to 30% in 2018-20. For campaigns that used two platforms, the proportion rose almost 50%, up from 9% to 56%.

The proportion of campaigns that did not use news brands that reported improvements in trust rose more modestly – from 10% to 22%.

The use of news brands also boosted the brand trust effects of other media in the campaigns – improving the impact of TV by 36%, online video by 80%, online display by 25% and social media by 74%.

Campaigns that use news brands reported better brand quality perceptions – a key driver of profit growth. Of the latest campaigns studied (2018-20), 28% that had used two news brand platforms reported brand quality effects compared with 23% that had used one platform and 11% that had not used news brands at all.

News brands also multiplied the impact of other media on perceptions of quality: more than doubling the TV quality effects, almost tripling the online video quality effects, boosting the quality effects of online display by 75% and more than tripling social media's quality effects.

Field said: “The evidence is clear, news brands – and increasingly across their digital platforms – deliver incredibly strong business effects for brands. They are able to do this because of their strong impacts on brand trust and quality perceptions – two brand effects that are now most strongly linked to profit growth.”