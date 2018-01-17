Alex Brownsell
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

News UK agrees to join AOP board

News UK has agreed to take a board position at the Association for Online Publishing, boosting the organisation's drive to raise industry standards.

News UK agrees to join AOP board

The body, which represents digital publishing companies, already included newspaper publishers Telegraph Media Group and Guardian Media Group among its members.

However, the recruitment of The Sun and The Times-publisher News UK will boost the AOP’s ability to promote its drive to improve digital media standards in areas including ad fraud and brand safety, as set out in its Ad Quality Charter, launched last year.

Oliver Lewis, director of digital strategy and partnerships at News UK, said: "Promoting the importance of quality media and transparent, brand-safe and fraud-free advertising is a key priority for us and collaboration across the industry is vital to helping that cause.

"Quality and clarity have always been crucial for us and as a member of the [AOP] board we look forward to being actively involved with initiatives that reinforce these priorities, making it better, fairer and more sustainable for consumers, publishers and advertisers."

The charter requires member publishers to agree to use assessment and verification measures aimed at cleaning up the digital ecosystem.

AOP managing director Richard Reeves added: "Welcoming News UK to the AOP board is a natural and logical extension of our current relationship. We have similar views on multiple issues; including the need for collective industry action to increase media accountability and transparency.

"Joining forces will allow us to share learnings, resources, and influence, and establish a sustainable, digital future for the premium publishing community."

Before commenting please read our rules for commenting on articles.

If you see a comment you find offensive, you can flag it as inappropriate. In the top right-hand corner of an individual comment, you will see 'flag as inappropriate'. Clicking this prompts us to review the comment. For further information see our rules for commenting on articles.

comments powered by Disqus

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

MEDIA
Grey brings Thinkboxes Award home for Marks & Spencer

Promoted

January 17, 2018

Grey brings Thinkboxes Award home for Marks & Spencer

BRANDS
YouTube the "perfect environment" for charity partnership: Huawei's Andrew Garrihy

Promoted

January 16, 2018

YouTube the "perfect environment" for charity partnership: Huawei's Andrew Garrihy

MEDIA
#Trending: Five key trends for 2018

Promoted

January 10, 2018

#Trending: Five key trends for 2018

No promotion? No problem: Four steps to getting back on track

Promoted

January 09, 2018

No promotion? No problem: Four steps to getting back on track