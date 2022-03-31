News UK appoints Sky Media to manage advertising sales for TalkTV

News UK has appointed Sky Media to manage advertising sales for its new television venture, TalkTV, with a primetime weeknight schedule including shows from Piers Morgan and Sharon Osbourne.

The partnership means Sky Media will be responsible for all of TalkTV’s linear and on-demand advertising, while broader sponsorship opportunities will be handled by both partners.

Intended to shake up the traditional commercial model, TalkTV will aim to create multi-platform advertising options, traditional linear spots, sponsorship and social media monetisation opportunities.

Ruth Cartwright, investment director, Sky Media, said: “We look forward to collaborating with the TalkTV team to offer agencies and brands exciting advertising and partnerships opportunities across the spectrum of their content offering.”

Launching on 25 April, the channel will be available across linear and on-demand platforms.

Linear platforms Sky, Freeview, and Freesat will play host to the channel, which also has a presence on streaming platforms, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Samsung TV Plus and YouTube. TalkTV also has a website and app.

News UK will use its vast portfolio to advertise the channel, including The Sun, The Times and The Sunday Times, TalkSport, Virgin Radio and Times Radio.

David Wilcox, commercial director, news broadcasting, said: “There are huge synergies for TalkTV through news broadcasting’s brands and the wider News UK portfolio, both in terms of driving a large and engaged audience but also through the ability to create some truly unique cross-platform campaigns for clients backed up with News UK’s established expertise in rich audience data.”