News UK to launch Times Radio

There will be commercial opportunities for sponsors across the schedule.

Brooks: 'Times Radio will create a new speech radio outlet to reach an even broader audience'
News UK is launching an ad-break-free national digital radio station for The Times and The Sunday Times that will have a daily schedule of news, analysis and commentary.

Times Radio will be available on DAB, online, via an app and on smart speakers later this year. News UK said there will be "commercial opportunities for sponsors across the schedule".

Tim Levell, editor of The Emma Barnett Show on Radio 5 Live, has been named programme director for Times Radio. He will work alongside Stig Abell, Times Radio’s launch director, and a team from The Times, The Sunday Times and News UK’s audio business Wireless.

Last week News UK revealed it will be launching Stories of Our Times, a podcast that will be presented by Manveen Rana.

The company added that talkRadio will continue to be broadcast on DAB, online and via app and smart speakers.

Last January News UK brought back Virgin Radio, poaching Chris Evans from BBC2 for its breakfast show which was marketed as having no ads.

News UK chief executive Rebekah Brooks said: "We acquired Wireless in 2016 with a clear ambition to bring their audio expertise to our newsbrands. The Times and The Sunday Times deliver world-class journalism to a substantial and highly engaged audience and Times Radio will create a new speech radio outlet to reach an even broader audience who want quality reporting and trusted, expert commentary in real time."

